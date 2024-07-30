Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,199.15 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $2,199.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.18 or 0.05002362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00040242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,835,278,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,814,748,572 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

