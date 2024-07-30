SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.06-13.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.642-2.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Trading Down 0.0 %
SBAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $217.79. The company had a trading volume of 593,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,173. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.91.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.46.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
