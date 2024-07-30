SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.06-13.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.642-2.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $217.79. The company had a trading volume of 593,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,173. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.46.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

