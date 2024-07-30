Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.90

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.61), with a volume of 822442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.40 ($0.61).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schroder Real Estate Invest alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is -2,727.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.