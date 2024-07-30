Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,714 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Select Water Solutions worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 1,459,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

