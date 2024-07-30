Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.90, but opened at $36.56. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 207,560 shares.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

