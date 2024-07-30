SES AI (NYSE:SES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 108,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,633. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.