Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Decreases By 6.4%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 900,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $231,001.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,338 shares of company stock worth $948,212. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,881,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $298,000.

NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 294,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

