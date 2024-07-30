Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Decreases By 18.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 159,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Luis Dussan sold 105,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $253,233.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,713 shares in the company, valued at $927,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,880 shares of company stock worth $507,871. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

LIDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 397,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

