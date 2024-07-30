Short Interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Grows By 21.8%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,901 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,980,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

