Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expands By 11.3%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
argenx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.60. 219,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,619. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.72.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
