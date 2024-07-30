Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expands By 11.3%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.37.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.60. 219,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,619. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.