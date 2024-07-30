Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Rises By 17.9%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Avance Gas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

