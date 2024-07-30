Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Rises By 17.9%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Avance Gas Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.
About Avance Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.