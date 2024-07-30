Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Declines By 14.8%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 398,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

