Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 24.0%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,077. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

