Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Rises By 7.5%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.47% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 552,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.37. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Stories

