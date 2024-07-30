Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Drops By 13.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CEA Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.65. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

