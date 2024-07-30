Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases By 21.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 23,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAN

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.