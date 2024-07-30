Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases By 21.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
Shares of UAN stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 23,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.30.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UAN
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVR Partners
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.