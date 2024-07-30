Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Increases By 25.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 1,463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 172,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

