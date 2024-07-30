Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Rises By 21.8%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,727,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 3,059,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 1,507,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNMA

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.