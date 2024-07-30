Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Increases By 9.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ remained flat at $22.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $24.76.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.