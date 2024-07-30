Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Expands By 9.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAINL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.13.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

