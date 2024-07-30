Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Declines By 16.2%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 135,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.30. 98,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,811. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.