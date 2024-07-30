Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Increases By 27.5%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF remained flat at 0.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.69. Great Pacific Gold has a 1 year low of 0.24 and a 1 year high of 1.03.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project which consists of two granted exploration licenses located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

