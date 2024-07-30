Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Increases By 27.5%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF remained flat at 0.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.69. Great Pacific Gold has a 1 year low of 0.24 and a 1 year high of 1.03.
About Great Pacific Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.