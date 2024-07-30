Short Interest in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Increases By 23.6%

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance
NYSE GUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,406. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
