Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Expands By 10.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. Heineken has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

