Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Expands By 10.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. Heineken has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $85.50.
About Heineken
