Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Increases By 6.7%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.