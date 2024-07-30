Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Rises By 22.5%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. 1,197,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,486. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.27.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
