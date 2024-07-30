Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Expands By 28.4%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 12.6 %

LUCY opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 110.60% and a negative net margin of 517.55%.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

