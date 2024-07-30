Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases By 26.1%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 156,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE IFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 342,154 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 487.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

