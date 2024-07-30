Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Increases By 18.6%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,202,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 7,759,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 968.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

About JD Sports Fashion

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

