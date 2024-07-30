Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 13.6%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
KBRLF opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
About K-Bro Linen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.