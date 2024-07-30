Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 13.6%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBRLF opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

Read More

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.