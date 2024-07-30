Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Declines By 13.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.9 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.