Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Declines By 13.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.9 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
