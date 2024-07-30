Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Increases By 22.7%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 294,700 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.72. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,434.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

