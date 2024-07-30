Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Declines By 18.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

MIGI stock remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 294,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,563. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIGI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

