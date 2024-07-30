Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Drops By 16.4%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at MediaCo

In related news, Director Corp Emmis sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $50,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 42,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,289. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $200.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.