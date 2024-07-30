Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expands By 23.0%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 542,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
