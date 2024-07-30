Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 15.0%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $3,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NXTC opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

