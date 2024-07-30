Short Interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Grows By 19.9%

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 32,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $126,317.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,720,919.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,986.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.