Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Expands By 21.6%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RMCF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

