Short Interest in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Drops By 20.0%

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Signing Day Sports Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 56,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,627. Signing Day Sports has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signing Day Sports

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signing Day Sports stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

