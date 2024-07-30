Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Drops By 22.9%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 776,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

