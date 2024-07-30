Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Expands By 23.0%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Vector Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 55,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vector Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.