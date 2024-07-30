Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0052

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $298.96 million and $4.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,017.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.79 or 0.00655793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00108926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00237782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00077787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

