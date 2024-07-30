Siacoin (SC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Siacoin has a market cap of $300.35 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,439.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.78 or 0.00651728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00110285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00034323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00241329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00078593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.