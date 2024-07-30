Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,840 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 174,737 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT stock remained flat at $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 93,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,785. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $385.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.75.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

