Sight Sciences (SGHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.75. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sight Sciences news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,840 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

