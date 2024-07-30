Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,290,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $40.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,492.55. The stock had a trading volume of 88,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,624. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

