Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.99. 17,123,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,157,594. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.