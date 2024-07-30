Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 715,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,188. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

