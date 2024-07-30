Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $679.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

