Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,409 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Ducommun worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

DCO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 16,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,065. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $937.96 million, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

